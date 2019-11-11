Donizetti’s ‘Maria Stuarda’ to be showcased for the first time in S. Korea. November. 11, 2019 07:38. gustav@donga.com.

Opera “Maria Stuarda” by Gaetano Donizetti that tells stories about competition, animosity, and history filled with blood between Queen of Scots Mary Stuart and the U.K.’s Queen Elizabeth I will be performed for the first time in South Korea by the La Bella Opera from November 22 to 24 at the Seoul Arts Center Opera House.



“Maria Stuarda” is the second of the trilogy by master of the bel canto style opera Donizetti based on the Tudor period of 16th-century English royal history. The piece was released in 1835 when the composer was 38.



The La Bella Opera of South Korea received positive feedback for showcasing the first of the Tudor series, “Anna Bolena,” for the first time in 2015.



한국어