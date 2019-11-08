Cold spell to grip nation on CSAT day. November. 09, 2019 08:08. 4g1@donga.com.

So-called “CSAT Day Cold Spell” will likely grip the nation on the day of the College Scholastic Ability Test on Thursday next week, with temperatures falling below zero degree Celsius in the central region. Some areas in the western coastal region are forecast to see snow.



“Temperatures will plunge about 2 to 7 degrees Celsius on the CSAT day from the previous day, and a cold wave alert could be issued in the central region of the peninsula,” the Korea Meteorological Administration said Friday. The morning lows on the day will likely fall to minus 2 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 2 degrees Celsius in Daejeon, 4 degrees Celsius in Gwangju and 8 degrees Celsius in Busan. The daytime highs will reach 4 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 7 degrees Celsius in Daejeon and 10 degrees Celsius in Gwangju.



Notably, gusty winds could start blowing from the afternoon on Wednesday, the day when test-takers will be visiting their respective test sites to confirm‎ venue, and wind chills will be lower by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius than the actual temperatures on the CSAT day. “Test-takers are advised to take care of their health, by bringing warm clothing and warm lunch boxes to the test site,” the Korea Meteorological Administration added.



한국어