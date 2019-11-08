Trump’s impeachment hearings to be televised next week. November. 08, 2019 07:38. chan2@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings are going public starting next Wednesday. “Next week, the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearings,” tweeted Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who is overseeing the inquiry. “On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, we will hear from William Taylor and George Kent. On Friday, November 15, 2019, we will hear from Marie Yovanovitch.”



The House of Representatives is conducting inquires over Trump’s “Ukraine scandal” where the U.S. president is alleged to have pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate into a corruption case of Joe Bide, Trump’s biggest obstacle to his reelection bid. The hearings held hitherto were all behind-the-scenes, and some testimonies of key witnesses have only been revealed through media coverages and a disclosure of testimonial documents. The hearings, which will start next Wednesday, will likely bring serious repercussions to Trump’s impeachment developments as they will be televised live across the entire country.



The House Intelligence Committee also disclosed the fifth document of testimonies regarding Ukraine scandal. On Thursday, the testimony of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor from October 22 was revealed, following the testimonies from former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and seasoned diplomat Michael McKinley, who served as senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on Monday and those from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker on Tuesday. Most of the testimonies are highly unfavorable for Trump.



