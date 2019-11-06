Video combining pansori and novel to be featured on YouTube. November. 06, 2019 07:17. will@donga.com.

A pansori-based online content “Dalmoon, such a nice guy” will be released on YouTube. The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture announced on Tuesday that it will unveil a dynamic pansori video based on novelist Kim Tak-hwan’s novel on its official YouTube channel “SFAC TV” at 3 p.m. on Friday. A new episode of this work of collaboration between a novel and Korean traditional music will be released every Friday.



The story is based on a real-life character Dalmoon, an entertainer and joker in the Joseon Dynasty period, who made a living by dancing and singing at the Supyogyo Bridge over the Cheonggyecheon Stream. The work is the outcome of a five-month collaboration among novelist Kim Tak-hwan, vocalist Choi Yong-seok, and artist Kim Hyo-chan. They used motion graphic and illustration to effectively deliver the Korean traditional culture to young audience.



Korean traditional music orchestra “Gongmyeong” was in charge of the background music. The creators plan to add English subtitles for international viewers. “We’ve created a new form of art work through collaboration among different genres,” said SFAC director Kim Jong-hui. “We’re working on offline pansori-based content as well.”



