The 9th Record & CD Fair to be held in central Seoul. November. 06, 2019 07:17. imi@donga.com.

The fair for record lovers comes back stronger, bigger and better. “The 9th Record & CD Fair in Seoul” will take place on Saturday and Sunday at “Culture Station Seoul 284,” which is the old Seoul Station converted into an exhibition venue. Offering a variety of records, the event has become a destination for many musicians.



This year’s fair has been beefed up. A great addition to the fair’s growing selection is the records that have never been released before and will be available for the first time at the fair. There will be more than 50 new records, which is much more than last year. Organizers said that they were approached by numerous record labels asking to take part in the fair, due to its increasing popularity. The fair has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors after changing its venue to Culture Station Seoul 284 last year to make it more accessible. The demand for LP records are also on the rise among young people.



Among the records that excite record collectors is the seven-inch single record of “Cocktail Love” by Maronnier. Only 500 pieces of this record have been produced specifically for this event. It has only two songs, “Cocktail Love” on A and “Lonely” on B with its flashy pink and purple cover which is designed by illustrator Kwon Seo-young. Records for four regular albums of “Light and Salt” have also been made and will be available as a set at the fair.



