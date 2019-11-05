Trump voices confidence amid growing support for impeachment. November. 05, 2019 07:36. lightee@donga.com,oldsport@donga.com.

A year away from the 2020 U.S. presidential election, polls are showing grim numbers for President Donald Trump. Yet, Trump has dismissed the results saying that he is “confident” that he will be reelected next year.



In a poll by The Wall Street Journal and NBC News released on Sunday, 49 percent of Americans said yes when asked if Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 46 percent said no. This signals a shift in public opinion from September when 49 percent of respondents disapproved of impeachment while 43 percent approved of it. In addition, 53 percent said they agree on the House Democrat’s impeachment inquiry.



In another poll announced last Thursday by The Washington Post and ABC News, 49 percent supported the impeachment of President Trump while 47 percent opposed the idea. Mounting evidence against Trump regarding the Ukraine scandal must have affected the public sentiment, analysts say. Still, since an impeachment conviction requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate, it is hardly likely that Trump will be removed from office.



In the meantime, Trump expressed confidence in the upcoming election on the same day. “I’m confident. Poll numbers are great. We are doing very good in the polls. The impeachment polls have been very, very strong, and especially in the swing states,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “Swing states, they don’t want to hear about it, and the only one that wants impeachment and talk about it is the fake media and the Democrats.”



When asked about growing support for impeachment in the latest polls, Trump said that “you’re reading the wrong polls.” “The CNN polls are fake. The Fox polls have always been lousy,” he added.



