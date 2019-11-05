Lee Jae-yong: ‘Let’s unlock the future with AI’. November. 05, 2019 07:36. by Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is trying to enhance AI technologies of the company. His plan is to invite world-renowned experts to its AI forums and establish AI research centers, which will equip Samsung with state of the art technologies.



The company announced on Monday that it is being hold its third “Samsung AI Forum 2019” on Monday and Tuesday. This forum brings together eminent AI experts from all across the world to share latest research trends. The first day events are organized by Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology at its building in Seoul’s Seocho District.



AI is one of the future businesses that Lee is investing in. After being elected in 2016 as a registered director and took charge of management, the Samsung vice chairman opened Samsung Research and established an AI center the following year, creating an environment for more competitive pilot research. Samsung’s first AI research center opened in Silicon Valley in the United States in January last year, and the company is now operating seven AI research centers in five countries.



Lee is also working on expanding his global AI networks. He met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son last November and July this year, respectively, in South Korea to explore areas of cooperation in the industries of the future including AI.



