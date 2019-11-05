November is the best season to listen to Schubert‘s music. November. 05, 2019 07:36. gustav@donga.com.

Pianist Kim Tae-hyung, who was appointed professor at Kyung Hee University last year, will meet with the audience in November with his own interpretation of Franz Schubert. Recitals titled “The Road to Schubert” will be held on this Thursday, next Thursday, and Nov. 28 at Kumho Art Hall in Seoul. On Nov. 28, he will hold a duo concert with bassist Chang Se-jong to perform Schubert’s “Winterreise” comprised of 24 songs. “November is a perfect season for people to enjoy Schubert’s music,” Kim said.



Back in 2015, the 34-year-old pianist held a concert that integrated Schubert’s music with acting and reciting. “It was vivid, pleasant experience. But compared with four years ago, now I think I have power to keep the moments longer when I bring Schubert alive through my music.”



The program for this Thursday includes Piano Sonata No. 13 in A Major and “6 Moments musicaux for Piano, D. 780.” Next Thursday, “4 Impromptus for Piano, D. 935”, “Fantasia for Piano in C Major, ‘Wanderer,’” and other Schubert’s songs transcribed for piano by Franz Liszt will be performed. These will naturally lead to the program of the last day, “Winterreise.”



“If I were a composer, I would have wanted to write music like Schubert’s. Those who have been consoled by his music would feel the same way,” Kim said. He is also working as a member of “Trio Gaon,” formed with violinist Lee Jee-hye and cellist Samuel Lutzker. The trio will hold concerts four times in Germany in December.



