Hyundai Motor Group ranks in 4th place in European market. November. 04, 2019 07:28.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors came in the fourth place in terms of market share in Europe, beating out other Asian rivals including Japan’s Toyota.



Hyundai Motor Group earned 8 percent of the European Union market of 28 countries in September, according to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association on Sunday. It is the highest monthly figure the South Korean company achieved since its market share reached 8.6 percent in September last year.



A Hyundai Motor Group official attributed the increased market share to the launch of the hybrid version of the Hyundai Kona in August and the rising popularity of small SUVs including the Kia Sportage in the European market.



Volkswagen Group (20.0 percent), PSA Group (16.5 percent) and Renault Group (9.7 percent) took the top three spots, while Hyundai and Kia logged higher figures than BMW Group and Daimler Group, whose each share stood at 7.9 percent, and Toyota with 5.6 percent.



Until September, Hyundai and Kia sold 798,070 units of cars in Europe, a 0.7 percent increase from a year earlier. Their market share rose 0.2 percentage point from 6.6 percent to 6.8 percent.



Hyundai Motor Group has been at the fourth or fifth spot in Europe this year. In September, Hyundai sold 50,601 units (4.05 percent) while Kia sold 49,410 units (3.95 percent) in the market, with the total sales reaching 100,011 units, a 6.7 percent rise from a year earlier.



