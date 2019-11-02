Marathon, waking races to be held in Sapporo at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. November. 02, 2019 08:04. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

The location for marathon and walking races of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been changed to Sapporo.



According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the decision has been made Friday in Tokyo during a four-party meeting of IOC Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori, Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Hashimoto Seiko.



The IOC’s decision came amid concerns about the extreme heat in Tokyo possibly threatening the health of the audience as well as the athletes. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 24 and August 9. Given that as many as 2,000 people in Tokyo fell victim to extreme heat during the same period this year, marathon games to be held on August 2 for women and August 9 for men next year means maximum temperature hovering around 35 degrees Celsius in Tokyo. In the meantime, the average temperature during the same period in Sapporo is 5 degrees Celsius lower than that of Tokyo.



Tokyo Governor Koike said the decision to move the location was “not an agreement” but Japan will not challenge the IOC’s decision.



