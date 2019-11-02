Samsung Electronics celebrates 50th anniversary on Friday. November. 02, 2019 08:04. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has urged employees to “share and grow together to build a centennial company for future generations,” celebrating the firm’s 50th anniversary on Friday.



Lee sent a video message to Samsung employees who attended Friday’s celebratory event held at Samsung Digital City in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.



Describing the past 50 years as the time for challenge and success, Lee revealed the determination to grow Samsung Electronics further over the next 50 years with a focus on co-prosperity so that it can be revered by everyone, said a Samsung official. This was the first time that the group’s de facto leader delivered a message to all employees.



In the meantime, Lee flew to Japan on the same day to watch the final game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup to be held in Yokohama Saturday and to discuss business performance and long-term plans with sojourning employees. The Samsung heir is also reportedly adjusting the schedule to meet with Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation. Lee had attended the opening ceremony and game of the Rugby World Cup in September, where he encountered Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Japanese political and business leaders.



