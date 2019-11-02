Lawmakers grill Moon’s chief of staff at a parliament inquiry session. November. 02, 2019 08:04. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

During a parliament inquiry session on Friday, Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min said, “Nothing immediately comes to mind” when asked about the biggest shortcoming of the Moon Jae-in administration by Rep. Cho Bae-sook of the Party for Democracy and Peace. “I mean, because you said the biggest shortcoming…,” Noh spoke hesitantly when the lawmaker pressed him for an answer, saying how serious she thinks it is for him to not being able to give an answer.



Noh said he feels responsible for the controversy surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and that he does not cling to his position. But he did not say anything about leaving his position.



When Rep. Lee Jung-jae of the Liberty Korea Party (LKP) asked if he still does not intend to resign, Noh said all presidential aides are taking the situation seriously and feel heavy responsibility. “How can you say something like that? You shouldn’t talk rudely about the president,“ said Noh when Rep. Lee said if he is taking after the president while grilling him. When LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won asked if he feels it is unfair that Cho Kuk had to resign, Noh said he does not. But as Nah called him to account and asked if he thinks the appointment was inappropriate, Noh said it turned out to be so.



