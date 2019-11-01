Texas Rangers is observing Ryu’s post-season game performance. November. 01, 2019 07:30. yesbro@donga.com.

Would it be possible to see Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers play in the same team of Major League Baseball?



As “Korean Monster” Ryu Hyun-jin who recently has become a free agent after the last season, is garnering attention regarding his next move, the Texas Rangers, which has South Korean outfielder Choo Shin-soo, is being mentioned as a possibility.



“The Texas Rangers is sending its scouts to almost all of Ryu’s games,” said Dodgers reporter David Vassegh during his recent appearance on Spectrum SportsNet LA, broadcasting the Dodgers’ games. The Rangers, which is starting the next season in the soon-to-be-completed Globe Life Field, is seen as one of the biggest players in this year’s free-agent market.



The local media believes that Ryu is likely to leave the Dodgers. “If Ryu wants a five-year deal worth 100 million dollars, he will leave the Dodgers,” said Ken Gurnick, an MLB.com’s journalist who reports on the Dodgers, predicted on Wednesday on the grounds that the LA-based team with a lot of starters is less likely to sign a long-term contract with the South Korean pitcher.



