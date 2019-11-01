Exhibition of Korea’s modern publishing history. November. 01, 2019 07:30. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

An exhibition is taking place, showcasing some 110 books of 37 major publishers of South Korea, which ranges from Hoedong Seogwan, a publisher established in 1897, to modern book makers.



Samseong Museum of Publishing is holding a special exhibition titled “Publishing a book – 100 Years of Korean Publication in Modern and Contemporary Times” at a museum in Jongno, downtown Seoul.



Some of the major articles include Ji Seok-yeong’s “Jajeonseokyo” (published in 1909 by Hoedong Seogwan), the first autography written in Chinese letters with modern structure, and Lee Gwang-soo’s “Moojeong” (published in 1924 by Hoedong Seogwan), one of the rarest publications in the country.



The exhibition is also featuring “The Death of Kim Yeong-il” (published in 1923 by Dongyang Seowon), a collection of plays penned by Jo Myeong-hee, which was censored under the Japanese colonial rule, as well as Im Hwa’s poem “Paean” (published in 1947 by Baekyangdang), which caused the publisher and the poet to be sent to prosecution for being rebellious.



“The exhibition will examine the past and the present of Korea’s publishing culture,” said Kim Jong-gyu, the head of the museum.



