Park Kyu-chul, Moon Hye-kyung win gold at World Soft Tennis Championship. October. 30, 2019

South Korea’s soft tennis players Park Kyu-chul, 38, and Moon Hye-kyung, 22, have won a gold medal in the mixed doubles of the world championship.



The duo beat the opponents from Taiwan 5-1 at the final match in the mixed doubles of the 2019 World Soft Tennis Championships held in Taizhou City, China on Monday. This is the second gold medal earned by the South Korean team, following the one Kim Jin-woong begged in the men’s singles. Veteran player Park Kyu-chul overpowered the opponents’ strokes and pulled off strong smashes during the game. Moon Hye-kyung with a sturdy build also showed some explosive backstrokes.



Park, who became a member of the national team at the age of 31, grabbed a gold medal in the team event and a bronze in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. He also earned another gold in the mixed doubles at the 2015 World Soft Tennis Championship held in New Delhi. Attributing their victory to the performance of his partner Moon Hye-kyung, Park said though it was physically hard to finish the game, he could do so thanks to the training he had gone through.



