Seoul proposes working-level talks to Pyongyang for Mt. Kumgang facilities. October. 29, 2019 09:12. by In-Chan Hwang hic@donga.com.

Seoul has proposed to hold inter-Korean working-level talks at Mt. Kumgang after Pyongyang said it wants to discuss the removal of Mt. Kumgang facilities with Seoul through an exchange of documents.



South Korea’s Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min said on Monday that the government and Hyundai ASAN sent a notice to the Korea-Asia Pacific Peace Committee and Mount Kumgang International Tourist Bureau via the inter-Korea liaison office in Kaesong. Seoul proposed working-level talks with Pyongyang to discuss the removal of Mt. Kumgang facilities and Mt. Kumgang tourism and Hyundai ASAN suggested that the two sides discuss a new development direction for the Mt. Kumgang district, the spokesperson added.



North Korea sent a notice to South Korea’s Unification Ministry and Hyundai Group on Friday, requesting the removal of South Korean facilities at Mt. Kumgang resort and suggested that they discuss the issue through an exchange of documents. Seoul and Hyundai ASAN responded in three days, suggesting that the two Koreas discuss the issue in person in the form of “2+2 working-level talks.”



The South Korean government suggested that the two Koreas meet at Mt. Kumgang at a convenient time instead of specifying the exact date for the talks in the notice. The last official inter-Korean talks were held on December 14, 2018 between sports vice ministers from the two Koreas.



“The government’s position remains unchanged that the two Koreas should meet in person to discuss the issue of Mt. Kumgang facilities,” a government official said. “We are not in a position to accept the North’s demand to remove the facilities.”



