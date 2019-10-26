Pyongyang sends notice to Seoul about removal of Mt. Kumgang facilities. October. 26, 2019 07:24. by Gi-Jae Han record@donga.com.

North Korea sent a notice to South Korea’s Ministry of Unification and Hyundai Group on Friday about its plans to build a new international tourism & cultural district in the place of the Mount Kumgang resort and suggested that the two sides discuss the date when South Korea can visit the site to demolish the facility. Just two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the removal of South Korean facilities at the Mount Kumgang resort by calling them “unpleasant-looking and shabby,” Pyongyang is launching the demolition work in full swing.



In a notice sent under the name of Mount Kumgang International Tourist Bureau, North Korea said it wants to discuss operational issues, such as the demolition schedule and the number of people visiting the North through an exchange of documents instead of face-to-face meetings. This has caused rising concerns about the possibility of North Korea unilaterally removing South Korean assets in the Kaesong Industrial Complex.



“The government will, first of all, protect the property rights of Korean people and secondly, examine the developments and the situation, taking into account the meaning of Mount Kumgang tourism project,” South Korea’s Unification Ministry said. “We will come up with a creative solution by fully reflecting the changed circumstances.”



