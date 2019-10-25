Son to play Premier League match against Liverpool. October. 25, 2019 07:43. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

Next Monday will see Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, attempting to kill two birds with one stone in a game against Premium League leader Liverpool. His goal is to become the 27-year-old who score the largest number of goals in Europe and to win against Liverpool for the first time in two years.



Tottenham’s 10th match for English Premier League (EPL) 2019/2020 will take place at 1 p.m. next Monday at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. This will be a tough game for Tottenham. Liverpool is leading the league with 8 wins, 1 draw and 0 loss (25 points) whereas Tottenham is ranked 7th with three wins, three draws and three losses (12 points).



The last time Tottenham won against Liverpool was Oct. 23, 2017 when it won the game 4-1. It was defeated by Liverpool in the most recent 0-2 match on June 2 at 2018-19 UEFA Champions League. It also played against Liverpool twice in the last season of EPL and lost all of them.



Korean fans also predict Liverpool’s victory against Tottenham. In a survey conducted by Sports Toto, 71.72 percent of the respondents said Liverpool will win. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, 27, who returned from his ankle injury, seems to be getting back on track. He scored a goal on Thursday against Genk at UEFA Champions League, which adds pressure on Son’s team.



한국어