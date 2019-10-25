U.S. Republicans ‘storm’ Trump impeachment hearing room. October. 25, 2019 07:43. lightee@donga.com.

Twenty-four House Republicans on Wednesday barged into a closed-door deposition in an attempt to prevent unfavorable testimony for President Donald Trump from being presented during the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry. This led to an unusual clash between Republicans and Democrats, postponing the deposition for five hours.



According to newspapers such as The Washington Post, Republicans including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona arrived at the underground hearing room in Capitol Hill approximately at 10 a.m. where the deposition of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper Laura Cooper was set to take place.



The Republicans forced their way into the hearing pushing the security guards who were blocking the entry. They argued “Behind those doors, they intend to overturn the results of an American presidential election”, adding that the process is unfair. They claim that Democrats are conducting the impeachment inquiry in secret to leak unfavorable information for the president to the press.



The Republicans also demanded public proceedings to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who is leading the inquiry. In this process, Republicans and Democrats started shouting at each other, escalating the tension. The deposition was delayed by the chairman as the Republicans refused to leave the room but resumed at 3 p.m.



