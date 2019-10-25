Spanish king awarded honorary citizenship in Seoul. October. 25, 2019 07:44. whatsup@donga.com.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have become honorary citizens of Seoul. The Seoul metropolitan government announced that the two royalties, currently on a visit to South Korea as state guest, visited the City Hall on Thursday to receive the certificates of honorary citizens from Mayor Park Won-soon.



“Seoul is transforming into a model city for the world. I am watching the development of Seoul with interest as it is a ‘smart city,’” said King Felipe VI, adding that he is much honored by his new citizenship. The king, who was enthroned in June 2014, visited Seoul in 1988 for the Olympic games as a crown prince, and this is his second visit to the city. Former news anchor, Queen Letizia married Felipe VI in May 2004.



