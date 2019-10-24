Kim Jong Un criticizes inter-Korean Mt. Kumgang tour project. October. 24, 2019 07:33. journari@donga.com,tree624@donga.com.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered to remove “shabby-looking” South Korean facilities at the Mt. Kumgang resort during his visit to the resort on Wednesday. The North Korean leader expressed his will to reconstruct the Mt. Kumgang resort in North Korean way after accusing his predecessors of relying on South Korea for the construction of a tourist resort in return for gains. Kim Jong Un’s criticism of the symbol of inter-Korean collaboration drew a stark contrast to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s policy speech at the National Assembly the previous day, in which he stressed the need for a “peace economy” between two Koreas.



According to a report by Pyongyang’s state-run daily, Rodong Sinmun, on Wednesday, the North Korean leader said it is clearly wrong for the Mt. Kumgang resort to be regarded as the common property of two Koreas and as the symbol and a barometer of inter-Korean relations. Kim went on to say that the land is being wasted, making a criticism of the dependent policy carried out by his predecessors when the country’s national power was weak.



It is unusual for Kim Jong Un to mention his “predecessors” and criticize Mt. Kumgang tourism, which was pushed forward by his late father Kim Jong Il as part of inter-Korean economic cooperation. The North Korean leader’s remarks appear to be intended to express his dissatisfaction with South Korea not resuming the Mt. Kumgang tourism and Kaesong industrial complex as promised by the leaders of two Koreas in the Pyongyang Joint Declaration in September last year.



South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae reacted cautiously to Kim’s remarks on Wednesday. “The first thing to do would be to find out about North Korea’s intention and future plans,” a Cheong Wa Dae official said. “There will be no official announcement to be made from Cheong Wa Dae, and only North Korea knows if Kim’s remarks were a positive response to President Moon’s speech.



Critics viewed that the possibility of Kim’s return visit to South Korea, which has been expected to take place in November, has disappeared, judging from his latest remarks.



