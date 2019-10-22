Anyang Public Art Project: 'Symbiotic city' is turned into arts. October. 22, 2019 07:31. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

“Smog Free Tower” as high as seven meters has recently been built up at Pyeongchon Jungang Park in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, as part of Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde’s “Smog Free Project.” The core goal is to carry out workshops among the government, schools and the clean technology industry so that they can come up with ways to reduce smog across cities. “Smog Free Tower” is a large-scale air purifier installed in public space.



Starting from the Netherlands via China, it has arrived in Korea to join the 6th Anyang Public Art Project (APAP6). The topic of this year’s international public arts triennial festival is “Symbiotic city,” on which 47 artists from seven countries will display around 100 works and join programs in public space.



The subthemes of the festival’s expositions are “Anyang,” “Living together,” and “Future cities.” The exhibition “Anyang” encompasses works and programs that reinterpret the city’s name meaning a “paradise on earth” from a modern perspective. The festival involves shops and regional artists’ projects and citizen-led programs within Anyang Art Park.



The “Living together” section includes Georges Rousse’s Hangeul-based work titled “Life” (translated) that causes optic illusion. Singaporean performance artist Lee Wen’s round-shaped Ping-Pong table “Ping-Pong Go Round Project” will be also installed at the air dome around Anyang Art Park’s Byeokcheon Square.



Roosegaarde’s “Smog Free Project” is a part of the “Future Cities” section. The exhibition “Better Than Tomorrow,” which reinterprets “Symbiotic City” with artists at home and abroad, will open inside the Anyang pavilion. An international symposium will be also held at Anyang Blue Monte to study the significance of public arts. The exhibition will be held through Dec. 15.



