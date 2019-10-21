Galaxy Fold 5G to be available for purchase from Monday. October. 21, 2019 07:35. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics Co.’s “Galaxy Fold 5G” will be available for South Korean consumers on Monday. The new model hit the local market on Sept. 6, but people had to place pre-orders to lay their hands on the brand-new device. As of Monday, they can purchase the foldable smartphone at the company’s website, Samsung Digital Plaza stores, mobile stores, and mobile carriers’ stores.



The category-pioneering Galaxy Fold comes in two colors: Cosmos Black and Space Silver. They can be either linked with mobile carriers or used as a standalone device. Having a price tag of around 2.4 million won, the Galaxy Fold has been launched in 21 countries including South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.



The South Korean tech giant’s first-ever foldable phone attracted global attention despite early controversies. The first and second pre-order sales ended just in 15 minutes, and the third pre-order quantities were also sold out within a day. Industry observers estimate that some 30,000 units were sold during the pre-order period.



The Galaxy Fold boasts a foldable display, an advanced software that enables seamless multi-tasking, and enhanced durability. For example, U.S.-based IT media outlet CNET conducted an experiment to test the durability of a Galaxy Fold, using a machine that can open and close the device repeatedly. The device failed at around 120,000 folds, showing visible problems with the screen. However, U.S. outlets positively assessed the result, in which the Galaxy Fold endured as many as 120,000 folds that went on without a break.



South Korea’s No. 1 tech giant plans to supply only about one million units of its first foldable model around the world.



