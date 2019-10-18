Samsung Electronics ranks 6th in Interbrand’s 'Best Global Brands'. October. 18, 2019 07:33. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics announced on Thursday that it ranked 6th on the list of worldwide brand consulting firm Interbrand’s 100 best global brands. Its brand value is estimated at 61.1 billion U.S. dollars or 72 trillion won.



With the ranking left unchanged, the South Korean electronics giant rose in brand value by two percent from last year’s 59.9 billion dollars or 71 trillion won, recording the highest ever figure. Since it joined the ranks of the top 10 brands as the 9th place for the first time in 2012, Samsung’s brand value has showed a constant increase. Compared to 2009, its brand value has jumped by 250 percent or so.



Top-ranking brands are U.S.-based global companies – Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Coca Cola. The remainder of the top 10 following Samsung Electronics comprises: Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, McDonald's and Disney.



Interbrand explained that it appreciates a series of Samsung Electronics’ innovative products such as foldable smartphone “Galaxy Fold,” lifestyle TV “The Sero” and the “BESPOKE” refrigerator. The global consulting firm also predicted that Samsung will maintain its hold on the world’s memory semiconductor industry while leading innovation in 5G telecommunications and AI. Meanwhile, the 36th ranking Hyundai Motor Group is the second highest Korean firm on the list with a brand value of 14.1 billion dollars or 16 trillion won.



