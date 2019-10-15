Ukraine scandal sparks a confrontation inside White House. October. 17, 2019 07:13. lightee@donga.com.

The Ukraine scandal that has sparked an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump has expanded into a battle between former and incumbent presidential aides. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Trump’s personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani exchanged war of words, calling each other a “hand grenade” and “atomic bomb.”



Fiona Hill, President Trump’s former top Russia aide, testified on Monday that Bolton expressed concern about Giuliani’s involvement in Ukraine and called him a “hand grenade.” According to the New York Times, Bolton was astounded by the fact that Giuliani pressed Ukraine on behalf of President Trump to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Bolton called it a “drug deal” and made it clear that he was not part of it. He also told Hill to tell White House lawyers about Giuliani’s involvement in Ukraine.



Giuliani fired back the next day. Speaking to NBC, the former New York mayor said, “It’s really ironic that John Bolton is calling anyone else a hand grenade. When John is described by many as an atomic bomb.” In an interview with New York Magazine, Giuliani said that Bolton never mentioned the Ukraine scandal to him before he left the White House.



President Trump is faced with much difficulty in terms of dealing with the impeachment inquiry as his former aide and his personal lawyer got into a heated exchange. Some media reports viewed that cracks began to appear in Trump’s political firewall. Others reported that President Trump has a high chance of being reelected regardless of the impeachment inquiry if the U.S. economy stays buoyant.



