K-beauty products favored for high quality and reputation

Consumers outside of Korea showed high preference for K-beauty and K-pop products, citing quality and reputation as strengths.



According to a survey conducted by the Korean International Trade Association of 460 overseas users of Kmall24, the platform selling Korean goods directly overseas, Korean products were most recognized for their quality (32%), reputation and image (23%). Only 8% of consumers selected price competitiveness as an attractive factor.



Users gave the highest points on design and quality at 4.41 and 4.35 points, respectively, on a scale of five. After-sales and delivery received the lowest points at 3.9 points and 3.83 points.



The most favored K-products overseas consumers wished to buy were beauty products (26%) such as cosmetics and fragrance and K-pop items such as music albums and DVDs. Sixty two percent of the consumers said that they first encountered Korean products by Korean dramas or music videos. They used social network postings (56%), videos such as YouTube (21%), ratings and reviews on online shopping malls (9%) when searching for products.



"Marketing and promotion would be effective by putting focus on customer reviews and sharing contents on social networking sites," said Yoo Seung-jin, manager of the Online Marketing Team at the KITA.



