Samsung Heavy Industries wins 1-trillion-won contract from Evergreen. October. 09, 2019 07:36. warum@donga.com.

Samsung Heavy Industries announced on Tuesday that the company has received an order from Taiwanese shipping firm Evergreen Marine Corp. to build six of the world's largest container ships. The South Korean shipbuilder has reached 65 percent of its order target for this year with the new order worth approximately 1.098 trillion won.



The container ships to be built by Samsung Heavy Industries are 400-meter long, 61.5-meter wide, and 33.2-meter tall with a capacity of 23,000 TEU (1 TEU refers to a six-meter container). This is bigger than the world’s current largest container ship, which was delivered by the South Korean company to Mediterranean Shipping Company of Switzerland in July this year.



With the new contract, Samsung Heavy Industries’ order backlog for ultra-large container ships with 23,000-TEU capacity has increased to 14 units, which is the highest number among shipbuilding companies in the world.



“The application of smart ship system “SVESSEL,” which sets optimal sea routes and diagnoses ship failures in real-time, and the fuel-saving effect of up to seven percent piqued the client’s interest,” explained a member of Samsung Heavy Industries.



The shipbuilder has met 65 percent of its annual target of 7.8 billion dollars by signing contracts worth 5.1 billion dollars in total, including the newly added one. It is the only South Korean shipbuilder that has reached over 50 percent of its annual order target at the moment among three major shipbuilders of the country, including Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.



