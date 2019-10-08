N. Korea urges U.S. to make 'complete and irreversible withdrawal of hostile policy'. October. 08, 2019 07:38. by In-Chan Hwang hic@donga.com.

After the breakdown of its working-level nuclear talks with the U.S. in Stockholm, Sweden, North Korea urged the U.S. to take steps to make “complete and irreversible withdrawal of the hostile policy (CIWH)” toward North Korea. The expression‎ “CIWH” appears to be modeled after the U.S. “complete, verifiable, irreversible dismantlement (CVID)” policy toward North Korea’s nuclear programs.



North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement one day after the nuclear talks in Stockholm broke down on Saturday and said it has no intention of meeting with the U.S. for more “sickening negotiations” unless the U.S. takes “a substantial step to make complete and irreversible withdrawal of the hostile policy” toward North Korea.



An English edition of the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) used the expression‎ “CIWH,” translating the original statement. “Pyongyang used the words ‘complete’ and ‘irreversible’ before when accusing Washington’s CVID policy, but this is the first time that Pyongyang used an expression‎ like CIWH in demanding withdrawal of sanctions,” a South Korean government official said. “The North seems to be expressing its requirements in detail regarding sanctions relief.”



