Air Seoul launches inflight entertainment service in mid-haul routes. October. 08, 2019 07:38. bjk@donga.com.

A South Korean low-budget flight carrier is launching an inflight movie watching service as the first local low-cost airliner to do so. Air Seoul announced Monday that a new service named “Movie Theatre in Skies” will be kicked off starting on Thursday to allow passengers to watch latest movies onboard.



Air Seoul said the movie service will be provided through the monitor devices installed separately on the back of each seat in mid-haul flights such as its China, South East Asia, or Guam routes. For shorter routes including Japan, the movie content will be replaced with comical videos. “Amid the fierce competition between low-cost carriers, differentiating our services has become a key,” said an official from Air Seoul. “The content will further diversify into other genres such as entertainment shows or sports events.” Establishing new routes to China and Vietnam, Air Seoul is expanding inflight services suited for mid-haul flights by offering more various food menus.



