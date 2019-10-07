Footballers Hwang Ui-jo, Hwang Hee-chan find the net. October. 07, 2019 07:20. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Hwang Ui-jo of FC Girondins de Bordeaux tried a strong right-footed shot after receiving a pass from his teammate about six meters outside the penalty box. The shot kicked by Hwang with outstanding ankle strength traveled about 28 meters and found the right corner of the net. It was a goal with such a perfect trajectory that the opposing team’s goalkeeper couldn’t even make a move.



The mid-range goal by Hwang Ui-jo who also plays as a striker in the South Korea national football team was scored at the 8-minute mark in the second half of the French League 1 match against Toulouse FC held in Toulouse, France on Sunday. It was the third goal of Bordeaux and the team won 3-1.



Hwang whose main position is front-line one top often plays as a winger in Bordeaux. His goal in the Sunday match came in after his active movement running across both sides and the center, though he first started as a right-wing striker from the beginning of the match. This was his second goal of the season, which came in 42 days after his debut goal in the French league against Dijon FCO on August 25.



Meanwhile, Hwang Hee-chan of FC Red Bull Salzburg also contributed to his team’s win with his left-footed goal 41 minutes into the second half when the team was ahead of SC Rheindorf Altach by 5-0. He came in as a substitute at the 25th minute of the second half and made a goal in just 16 minutes, showing off his sharp shooting skills. This was the seventh goal of Hwang Hee-chan, immediately following his previous goal during a match against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday.



Both South Korean football players are expected to vitalize the attack side of the South Korean national football team ahead of the second rounds of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup against Sri Lanka on Thursday and North Korea on October 15. The national team will start training for the World Cup at the Paju National Football Center on Monday.



한국어