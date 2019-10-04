Angelina Jolie joins live conference for her new film held in Seoul. October. 05, 2019 07:23. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

American actress Angelina Jolie, who is now also known for his son going to Yonsei University, one of the most prestigious universities in South Korea, expressed her affection for the country in a live conference for her new film “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” held at a movie theater in central Seoul on Friday. The Hollywood star had visited South Korea in August to attend the entrance ceremony for Yonsei University freshmen with her eldest son Maddox, whom she adopted from Cambodia in 2002.



As a sequel to the 2014 film “Maleficent,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” portrays an unexpected story where Aurora (Elle Fanning), the daughter of the title character Maleficent (Jolie), is proposed and plans a wedding. The first film, which was inspired by “Sleeping Beauty,” drew attention as Jolie played the villain and the first ever witch character introduced by Walt Disney Pictures. Aurora, who was 14 years old in the previous film, is now 21 years old, and there are new stories that the film can convey to the audience regarding who Maleficent is and where she is from, Jolie said.



Jolie also said that she was reminded of Maddox a lot while playing Maleficent who sends her daughter Aurora off. Having a child who was to leave the nest helped her prepare for the character, Jolie added, saying that Maleficent is depicting a woman and a mother in her own way.



