Ryu Hyun-jin, Scherzer to stage showdown in ‘third post-season game’. October. 05, 2019 07:23. yesbro@donga.com.

Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers will have a showdown with his archrival Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals in the first game he will start in the fall season.



The Los Angeles Dodgers singled out Clayton Kershaw as the starter for the second match, and Ryu as the starter for the third match on Friday, ahead of the first game in the National League Division Series (team winning three games first will win) game against the Washington Nationals. Rich Hill will be the starter for the fourth game. Dodgers, which has advanced to the post season as the No. 1 team (106 wins and 56 losses) in the National League Western Division, will play Games 1, 2, 5 in its home turf and Games 3 and 4 as away games.



The Korean pitcher will take the mound at the Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Monday. Max Scherzer, who has been named the starter for the Washington Nationals on the same date, competed with Ryu for the Cy Young Award throughout the season, but the two rivals have never had any showdown thus far.



Scherzer is a top-rated pitcher who was the sixth player in history to have received the Cy Young Award twice in both the American League (while playing for the Detroit Tigers in 2013), and the National League (while playing for Nationals in 2016 and 2017).



After suffering from shoulder and neck injuries in the final games of this season, Nationals’ unrivaled ace managed to post a solid performance by posting a 2.92 ERA with 11 wins and seven losses. He started in the final game of the wild card race against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, and gave two homers and three runs for five innings, before being replaced, with the game tied.



“I will win without fail,” Ryu commented on his upcoming duel with Scherzer. “My physical condition is great, and I am throwing well all different kinds of pitches including changeups.”



