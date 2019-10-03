SuperM to release its first album on Friday. October. 03, 2019 07:16. imi@donga.com.

“We are SuperM!” Seven young men made alphabet “M” with their hands, pointing down their index and little fingers. These guys are “SuperM,” the so-called “K-pop Avengers,” which consists of seven members from four boy bands from SM Entertainment. The new K-pop boy band held a press conference at the Seoul Dragon City on Wednesday ahead of their worldwide debut.



SuperM includes Taemin of SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai of EXO, Taeyong and Mark of NCT 127, and Lucas and Ten of China-based group WayV. “It feels like making my debut once again. I’m so excited,” said Baekhyun, the leader of the group.



The SuperM project began when Lee Soo-man, chairman of SM Entertainment, accepted Capitol Music Group Chairman Steve Barnett’s proposal to create such a group. Having a firm belief in SM’s nurturing system, Barnett suggested creating a super band that encompasses Eastern and Western culture.



In a video message, Barnett said he is deeply touched by the music and videos of SuperM and that he has a grand plan to make the band an influential group worldwide.



“SM Entertainment began to work with CMG early last year to help NCT 127 make their U.S. debut. When they proposed to create K-pop avengers, I knew it would be a great chance for all of us,” said Lee Soo-man in a video message sent from New York. “We’ve been working on this project for over a year, and plan to introduce this culture universe, a new world where the East and the West unites as one. And SuperM will be the first to show you that universe.”



SuperM’s five-track album titled “SuperM” will be released on streaming sites around the world on Friday. In the music video of their title song, “Jopping,” SuperM acted as characters in Sci-fi movies. The scene, where Taemin summons other members in a cyber space, reminds one of the film “Tron: Legacy.” Dressed in black spacesuits like the cast in “Star Trek,” members performed powerful dance in the video. “We put the images of the Colosseum and the concert hall filled with the audience in the music video to proclaim that we’re going to rock the world. You’ll see everything you expect from SMP,” said Kai. “We’ve added the sound of Eastern drums to the music and created dance moves that remind one of martial arts to indicate that we’re from Asia. You can count on the “super” synergy created from the members.”



SuperM’s debut showcase will be held in front of the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood, California at 7 p.m. on Saturday (local time), which will be live-streamed on YouTube.



