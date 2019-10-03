Hyundai Motor signs agreement to deliver 625 Solatis to Kazakhstan. October. 03, 2019 07:16. by Seok-Jun Bae eulius@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor is creating a sensation in the global mini bus market with its “Solati.” The company announced on Wednesday that it signed a purchase service agreement with the Kazakhstan Ministry of Health to supply 625 units of the Solati to be used as ambulances. Back in August, the Korean automaker held a ceremony to celebrate the delivery of 29 ambulance units in front of the Almaty City Hall.



As additional deliveries of 596 units will be supplied through the first half of next year, the Solati will account for around 42 percent of the 1,500 ambulances owned by the Kazakhstan government.



With sufficient interior space and equipped with various equipment for convenience, the Solati manufactured for ambulances are optimal for transferring patients. With the latest purchase agreement, Hyundai Motor aims to boost its brand image and promote sales in the local market. In addition, the company will also supply 48 Solatis to the presidential office of the Kazakhstan in December.



“Kazakhstan’s recent orders of the Solati for protocol and medical emergency purposes are expected to help promote the commercial van’s outstanding performance,” explained a Hyundai Motor official. “We will accelerate the sales of the Solati in the global market.”



