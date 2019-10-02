Russia’s Lasitskene becomes first woman to win 3 world high jump titles. October. 02, 2019 07:41. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

Russian high jumper Mariya Lasitskene cleared 2.04 meters to win the gold medal at the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 held at the Khalifa stadium in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday. After clinching the world high jump title in 2015 in Beijing and in 2017 in London, the 26-year-old athlete became the first woman to win a third world high jump title. South African high jumper Hestrie Cloete, 41, won two world titles in 2001 and 2003 and Blanka Vlasic of Croatia also snatched two titles in 2007 and 2009.



Competing as a neutral athlete, Lasitskene was in neck-and-neck competition with Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine. The 18-year-old Ukrainian also cleared 2.04 meters but she had to be content with the silver medal as she made it on her third attempt unlike Lasitskene, who succeeded it on her first attempt. “I had to put all my energy into the game since Mahuchikh performed greatly today,” said Lasitskene. After securing the silver medal after her third attempt, Mahuchikh gave up trying more and said, “I’m still young and have more chances.”



Although Lasitskene achieved a high jump hat-trick, the honor does not belong to Russia like the 2017 world title she won in London. Russia’s athletics federation has been suspended since November 2015 after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) found evidence of mass doping in athletics and covering up positive tests.



한국어