Hur Mi-jung wins Indy Women in Tech Championship. October. 01, 2019 07:31. ysahn@donga.com.

The fourth round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship was held at Brickyard Crossing Golf Course in Indianapolis on Sunday (local time).



South Korean golfer Hur Mi-jung finished at 21-under 267, including four birdies and no bogeys, to clinch her second win of the season and her fourth career win. It was four strokes better than Nanna Madsen of Denmark, who was second on the leaderboard going into the 18th hole.



The victory was meaningful for Hur for two reasons. It was her first wire-to-wire victory of her career. According to the tradition, Hur kissed the “Yard of Bricks” in celebration at the nearby Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the world’s oldest automobile race is being held.



“Going wire-to-wire on the LPGA Tour is not easy. I did my best today, thinking that I should seize the chance when I can,” said the 29-year-old, who made her LPGA Tour debut in 2009. “People say you’re a loser if you get jealous of others. But I don’t think that’s true. That jealousy was the driving force that encouraged me to achieve my dream.”



“I felt so jealous to watch Lexi Thompson and Park Sung-hyun kissing the ‘Yard of Bricks’ and pouring milk over their head after winning the tournament. I’m so happy that I finally got to do it today,” said Hur after kissing the “Yard of Bricks.” Thompson and Park both failed to make the cut this time, finishing tied for 93rd at 3-over.



Hur earned a prize of 300,000 dollars, jumping to 15th (total earnings of 845,056 dollars) on the LPGA money list.



Meanwhile, a total of 13 events of this season’s 26 LPGA tournaments have been conquered by Korean players. They achieved most wins in 2015 and 2017 with 15 LPGA championship titles. As of today, six LPGA tournaments are left this season.



