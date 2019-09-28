Can we create weather conditions?. September. 28, 2019 09:16. .

“Zero points on climate change action,” Korean teenagers said while giving zero points on Korea’s climate change policy. A protest was staged by students absent from school to promote climate action, which was organized by “Fridays for Future,” at a small park near Sejong Center in downtown Seoul, on early Friday morning. Five hundred Korean teenagers called on the government to take aggressive action against global warming. Swedish teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg’s solo climate protests led to the establishment of “Fridays for Future.”



The protest involved various games that resemble school field activities such as a Korean version of the pinata game and a joint jegi-kicking game to raise public awareness of the seriousness of climate change. The teenage protestors released a report card of the Korean government on its response to climate change. They argued that irresponsible climate policy has driven students out on to the streets, presenting the government “Award for the Most Irresponsible Person.” Heo Su-min, a junior at Hankuk Academy of Foreign Studies, said that many citizens mistakenly think that Korea is irrelevant to climate change because it is invisible. She called on them to take the issue seriously as if their house might be burned down tomorrow.



After the teenage protestors marched to Cheong Wa Dae’s tourism exhibition center Sarangchae, they submitted a report card on climate change action and a request letter that demands the cancellation of a plan by 2020 to build coal-fired power plants at home and abroad.

