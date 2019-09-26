‘Symbol of Japanese imperialism used at Rugby World Cup in Japan,’ professor claims. September. 26, 2019 07:25. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

Seo Kyung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women's University, has claimed that the Rising Sun flag, a symbol of Japanese imperialism and militarism, is being rampantly used at the Rugby World Cup 2019.



“I have been informed of multiple occasions of foreign nationals wearing head bands with Rising Sun symbols cheering in the stadiums,” Seo said. “It is hugely problematic that the host nation is not restricting such cheering.”



Moreover, Seo claimed, the Rising Sun flag has been used in the design for the 2020 Tokyo World Cup tickets and that some participant countries other than Japan have created promotional materials using the Rising Sun design. “I plan to lodge a complaint with the International Rugby Board, the executive body for the Rugby World Cup, and further strengthen my publicity efforts to let the world know the truth about the Rising Sun flag,” he said.



The Rugby World Cup, which opened in Japan last Friday, will continue through November 2 in 12 Japanese cities.



