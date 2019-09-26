Placido Domingo withdraws from Macbeth amid sexual harassment allegations. September. 26, 2019 07:27. chan2@donga.com.

Placido Domingo withdrew from the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Macbeth, 11 hours before the opera’s opening night. The star singer made his debut at the Metropolitan Opera in September 1968.



The New York Times reported on Tuesday (local time) that Domingo decided to withdraw from Macbeth in an 11th-hour reversal. In a statement to the newspaper, Domingo said, “While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, upon reflection I believe that my appearance in this production of ‘Macbeth’ would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both onstage and behind the scenes.” Metropolitan Opera general manager Peter Gelb sent an email to staff and said he is grateful to Domingo for recognizing that he needed to step down. Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met, according to the New York Times.



Domingo has been praised as being top three tenors in the world along with Jose Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti, who passed away in 2007. Nine womenㅡeight singers and a dancerㅡ accused the Spanish tenor of sexual harassment for more than three decades, starting in the 1980s at venues that included opera companies. After the allegations surfaced, the Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera canceled Doming’s upcoming appearances.



