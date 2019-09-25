Intangible heritage of Thailand, Bhutan to visit Korea. September. 25, 2019 07:26. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

A series of events to introduce Asia’s intangible heritage, some of which have been registered as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, are scheduled starting from late this month.



The National Intangible Heritage Center (NIHC) will host the traditional mask dances of Thailand and Bhutan, called “Khon” and “Drametse,” respectively, at the NIHC complex in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, from Friday to Saturday next week. As part of a cultural exchange program, performers of the two countries will showcase their traditional dances. “Both mask dances have been protected and passed on under the authority of the government and the royal family. The upcoming performances will be the best in terms of its scale and performers’ skills,” the NIHC said. A related international conference will be also held next Friday.



Meanwhile, the International Intangible Heritage Film Festival will be held from Friday to Sunday. “Kokdu: A Story of Guardian Angels” directed by Kim Tae-yong will be screened as the opening film, along with the live performance of members of the National Gugak Center. Additionally, 26 films from eight countries and contest-winning films will be played. South Korean director Im Kwon-taek will join the “Talk with the Audience” event, while the festival will come to an end with a 1934 film “Turning Point of the Youngsters,” the oldest silent film of South Korea.



Another festival for South Korea’s intangible cultural heritage will kick off on Oct. 11 for a three-day run at the NIHC. Those who have been named the country’s intangible cultural heritage will exhibit their arts, while performances that combine Arirang, Namsadang Nori, and Pansori will be held. The World Forum for Intangible Cultural Heritage, where some 40 experts at home and abroad will discuss the value of intangible heritage, is scheduled to take place from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. Visitors can join all events free of charge.



