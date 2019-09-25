Trump finds no reason for mitigating sanctions before negotiations with Pyongyang. September. 25, 2019 07:25. weappon@donga.com,lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that he does not consider reducing sanctions on North Korea during a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at InterContinental New York Barclay on Monday (local time). He clearly stated that denuclearization goes before anything else although North Korea previously proposed the new calculations of security guarantee and the lifting of sanctions. President Trump also said that South Korea is one of the largest U.S. arms purchasers while proposing to have further discussion on trade matters, by which he implied a return for the alliance with South Korea.



Asked if he would take action regarding sanctions on North Korea, President Trump answered “no reasons for actions.” He added that the sanctions only had been strengthened without any lifting actions. He did not elaborate what a “new method” will be like as a replacement of the Libyan model in which denuclearization precedes compensation. However, he clarified that the lifting of sanctions on North Korea would not be part of his new method.



The two heads of state during the summit reconfirmed the existing principle that South Korea and the United States will not wield military force against North Korea. President Trump said that Washington and Pyongyang signed off an agreement in Singapore and they had two rounds of favorable talks. He added that he would wait and see to figure out how denuclearization negotiations will develop with North Korea while working hard to find where to be headed.



