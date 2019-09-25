Samsung introduces industry’s first 0.7μ-pixel mobile image sensor. September. 25, 2019 07:26. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics unveiled industry’s first 0.7㎛-pixel mobile image sensor called ISOCELL Slim GH1 on Tuesday. Determined to challenge Sony’s dominant position in the CMOS image sensor sector, the South Korean IT giant introduced the smallest pixel size image sensor, following the mass production of its 108-megapixel (Mp) image sensor.



The ISOCELL Slim GH 1, which will be used as a core component of smartphones, offers 43.7 Mp. The new sensor is ideal for slim smartphones since it helps reduce the size and thickness of the camera compared to when using a 0.8μm-pixel sensor. An official at Samsung Electronics said the new sensor will prevent smartphone cameras from sticking out on the back of the device and allow smartphone makers to apply slimmer design, adding that the image sensor is ideal for latest designs, such as bezel-less display.



The ISOCELL Slim GH 1 covers the 4K resolution, enabling users to take expert-level videos or photos at 60T frames per second (fps). The GH1 also offers electronic image stabilization (EIS) and a high-performing phase detection auto-focus technology, being useful in detecting fast movements. Image sensors absorb less light when pixels are smaller, thereby creating blurry pictures. But Samsung’s new sensor overcame that limitation.



Samsung announced a 108Mp 0.8μm image sensor and even a 0.7μm model while Sony, a leader in the sector, only introduced a 64Mp 0.8μm image sensor. Samsung is striving to increase its share in the market with its state-of-the-art technology, an industry source said.



