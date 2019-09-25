Meeting with Rococo – nobility of the East and the West. September. 25, 2019 07:26. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Cody Choi’s first private exhibition “Hard Mix Master Series 2: Noblesse Hybridige” launched on Tuesday at the PKM Gallery in Jongno-gu, Seoul. The artist combined the Rococo image of the West and the orchid from the Eastern concept of the Four Gracious Plants. Part of the exhibition’s title “Noblesse Hybridige” means the combination between tastes of the Western nobles and those of the East’s, a parody of a term, “noblesse oblige,” which means the obligations of privileged people.



Choi explains that his works are influenced by the cultural shock that he had experienced immigrating to the U.S. in the 1980s due to his family’s financial misfortune. He had been bullied in the community mainly composed of white residents and taken digestive medicine for his stress-related health issues for three years. He created “The Thinker” in 1984 with the medicine he drank during his earlier years.



The recent works feature the images of the Rococo style and the Four Gracious Plants combined digitally and printed on the synthetic marble, on top of which an orchid was drawn in lacquer. The exhibition is the follow-up series for the “Hard Mix Master Series 2,” which combined the digital images created by the artist’s son in early years and the drawings by Mike Kelley, his teacher. In addition, Choi’s sculptures “The Thinker” and “Cody’s Legend vs. Freud’s Shit Box” will be displayed. The exhibition will be held until October 26.



