Trump reveals desire for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump yet again revealed his desire a Nobel Peace Prize on Monday, saying that he should be given one if the Nobel Committee hands out prizes fairly. He also made sarcastic comments about former U.S. President Barack Obama, a 2009 Nobel Peace Prize winner. This year’s Noble Peace Prize will be announced on Oct. 11.



According to The Washington Post, Trump, during a press conference ahead of a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that he was “ready, willing and able” to mediate between India and Pakistan in a dispute over the territory of Kashmir. A Pakistani journalist then told the U.S. president that “If you can solve this outstanding issue of Kashmir, very likely and definitely you’ll be deserving a Noble Prize.” Trump answered that “I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t.” There is a decades-long dispute between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, an Indian territory with a Muslim-majority population.



“They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency, and he had no idea why he got it,” Trump said. “You know what, that was the only thing I agreed with him on.” The former president won the Noble Peace Prize in October 2009, just nine months after he took office, in recognition of his work on nuclear nonproliferation.



Trump has suggested several times that he should be considered for a Noble Prize for his efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. In a rally held in April last year, he thanked his supporters when they chanted “Nobel.” Ahead of the Hanoi summit in February, he also said that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway commented that Trump is on his way to a Nobel Peace Prize after he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Panmunjom in late June.



