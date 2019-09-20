Moon, Trump to hold talks in New York next Monday. September. 20, 2019 08:19. by Sang-Jun Han alwaysj@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold his ninth summit with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in New York next Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.



In the meeting, Moon will “discuss ways for cooperation for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of permanence peace,” Choi Jong-kun, presidential secretary for peace planning, told reporters. They will also discuss “various methods to further strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and other pending regional issues,” he said. Other likely agenda items include Seoul’s sharing of the cost for keeping U.S. troops in the South and plan to end the GSOMIA military information-sharing pact with Japan. Seoul’s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae plans to address concerns over possible cracks in the bilateral alliance through the first South Korea-U.S. summit in three months.



It is unlikely that a South Korea-Japan summit will take place on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly session which Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to attend. A Cheong Wa Dae official said that Abe’s arrival and departure schedules are different from Moon’s, adding that the time the two are in the same space will hardly coincide.



