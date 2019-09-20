Small library opens in Jinhae’s naval base apartment complex. September. 20, 2019 08:19. by Seol Lee snow@donga.com.

The “Sea Village Small Library” opened in the community center of the Sea Village apartment complex, military housing in the navy base of Jinhae and Changwon in South Gyeongsang Province. It has been built by “Small Library Builders” (led by Pastor Kim Su-yeon) in collaboration with KB Kookmin Bank and the Ministry of National Defense. This is the second library built for navy service families following the “Oceanville Small Library,” which opened in 2015. Pastor Kim, Commander Lee Su-yeol of the Jinhae naval base and Lee Sang-gi, the head of KB Kookmin Bank in the Gyeongsang region, participated in the opening ceremony on Thursday.



The new 160-square-meter library is equipped with a reading room, a children’s room, wooden bookcases and an information desk and house about 3,500 titles. “Yeseong Small Library” in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province and “Inhu Vision Small Library” in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province will open on Monday and Friday next week, respectively. “Small Library” has opened 260 town school libraries and 76 small libraries across the country so far.



한국어