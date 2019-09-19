Trump’s love for the use of ‘my’. September. 19, 2019 07:19. by Mi-Kyung Jung mickey@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s love for the use of “my” has sparked discussions on political privatization. According to the Washington Post on Monday, President Trump tends to use the pronoun “my” to express endearment to his trusted advisors. He calls Peter Navarro who overseas trade negotiations with China “My Peter” and Senior Policy Advisor Steve Miller of Immigration Policy as “My Steve.”



The list is endless, including several others such as “my military,” “my ministers,” “my generals”. He even referred Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as “my dear dictator” and refers to an African American politician as “my African American.” His favorite term is “my base.”



Politicians who belong to the “my” group strive to implement Trump’s policy to maintain that status.



The power of the word “my” makes the president wield power to influence politics as he wishes.



Other previous presidents used possessive pronouns frequently as well. “While previous presidents often used the word “our” to stress unity as a nation, Trump, who has a strong sense of ownership, likes to use the word “my” to “flatter” the people who are loyal to him,” says experts.



한국어