F-35A to be revealed to the public on Armed Forces Day. September. 18, 2019 09:46. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

The first stealth fighters of the Republic of Korea Air Force, F-35A, will be showcased for the first time to the public next month.



According to a government source on Tuesday, five F-35A fighters will be displayed and fly in celebration on the 71st Armed Forces Day of South Korea on October 1. A total of eight F-35A fighters have been imported to the country from March this year, but none has made a public appearance so far.



Some criticize that the lack of a public event showcasing F-35A is because the South Korean government is too concerned about how North Korea will receive the news. North Korea has been condemning that the introduction of F-35A is a “military reinforcement scheme.” “It’s been decided to reveal F-35A to the public to reinforce the determination to defend the country’s airspace against threats from all directions,” said the government source.



