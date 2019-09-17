Matthias Goerne to have a duo recital in Korea with Cho Sung-jin. September. 17, 2019 07:25. gustav@donga.com.

German baritone Matthias Goerne, who is known for choosing his own accompanist, has selected Cho Sung-jin this time. After having many recitals in Korea since 2005, Goerne will hold a Schubert recital in Korea with Cho Sung-jin at the Seoul Art Center on at 8 p.m. on Thursday and at the Tongyeong International Music Foundation at 7 p.m. on Saturday.



“Cho Sung-jin is the most unique and fantastic pianist I’ve met in my life,” wrote Goerne in an email to the Dong-A Ilbo. The German baritone has performed with greatest pianists, including Leif Ove Andsnes, Alfred Brendel, Christoph Eschenbach, and Elisabeth Leonskaja.



The Schubert recital will feature songs that are unfamiliar to many as well as the famous ones including Wanderer Fantasy.



“Although Schubert wrote more than 500 songs, only 50-60 of them are commonly played,” the German singer said. “I wanted the audience to listen to the beauty of Shubert’s less well-known songs.”



Goerne sings a wide repertoire of songs, from the cantatas of Bach to music dramas of Wagner to modern music. He performed Richard Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde” with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra in 2017. Known for his literal translation of the lyrics like his teacher Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, Goerne said he has “empathy for human beings” in mind when singing Schubert’s songs.



“Schubert’s songs talk about everything about our lives. They allow us to experience our existence and unachievable aspirations in the most creative and brilliant way,” Goerne said. “I hope the audience could have that experience with me.”



