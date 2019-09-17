Hyundai Motor to showcase Genesis models in Europe next year. September. 17, 2019 07:24. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company has decided to launch its Genesis luxury brand in Europe next year, in an apparent move to grow its presence in the European market with Genesis models as they did successfully in the United States.



“Genesis will come to Europe next year,” a Hyundai Motor executive told a reporter from the Dong-A Ilbo at the 68th IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt, which kicked off on last Tuesday (local time).



Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun revealed in his New Year’s messages the company’s drive to make inroads into Europe and China, but the timetable for the plan has remained unknown.



The Genesis brand, which has sedan models including G90, G80, and G70, is planning to unveil GV80, its first SUV model, in mid-November. The addition to the lineup will boost the high-end brand to successfully make its European debut in 2020. South Korea’s No. 1 carmaker sold more than 1,000 units of G70 in the U.S. market last month, three times the sales from the same time last year. The Genesis G70 also won the 2019 North American Car of the Year Award early this year.



It also drew attention when three out of five vehicles to test at Hyundai Motor’s track day event held in the test center of Germany's legendary track at Nürburgring last month, were Genesis models. Hyundai reportedly explored ways to optimize next-generation strategic models for Europe’s road environment and conditions at the event.



